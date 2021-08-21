Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,835.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $767,895.06 and approximately $108,835.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058440 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.