Smartshare (SSP) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $771,903.63 and approximately $130,365.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

