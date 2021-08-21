Smartshare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,835.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $767,895.06 and $108,835.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058440 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

