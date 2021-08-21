Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Hits $191.40 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Sologenic has a market cap of $191.40 million and $784,275.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,246 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.