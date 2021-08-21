Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $36.52 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $36.52 or 0.00075066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $109,934.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.