Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Hits $31,893.80

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $31,893.80 and $345.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105586 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.