SparksPay Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,370.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 33% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,433,127 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,361 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

