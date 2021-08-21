SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,865 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 698.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.