SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 9.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,969. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02.

