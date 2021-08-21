SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.60% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $59,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

SPTL opened at $43.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

