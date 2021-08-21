SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,275 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $68,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,580,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 249,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

