SPINDLE Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $415,777.06 and approximately $311.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.39 or 0.99983626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.00946528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.51 or 0.00488498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.00360205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00071689 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004556 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.