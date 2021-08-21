Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at £159.60 ($208.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £144.39. The stock has a market cap of £11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 12 month high of £162.04 ($211.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.