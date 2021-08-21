Splintershards Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $42.31 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006304 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

