Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $45.98 million and $4.46 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006412 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.