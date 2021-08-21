Sportcash One Market Cap Hits $519,726.04 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $519,726.04 and $41,522.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars.

