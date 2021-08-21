Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

