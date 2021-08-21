SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11,097,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

