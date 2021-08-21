Stafi (FIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.07 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00004459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $21.07 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00301791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

