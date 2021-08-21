Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.83.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

