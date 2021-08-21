State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

