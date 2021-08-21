State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.39 and a beta of 3.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

