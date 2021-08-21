State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $174.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.