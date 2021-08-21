State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $24,155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $18,259,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

