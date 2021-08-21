State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $183,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

