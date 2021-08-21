State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Teradata by 52.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

