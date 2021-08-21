State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:ADS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

