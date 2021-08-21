State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

