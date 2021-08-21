State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

