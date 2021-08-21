State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

