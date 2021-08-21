State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $49.87 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $108,840 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

