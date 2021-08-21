State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.50 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

