State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

