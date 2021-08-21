State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.64 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

