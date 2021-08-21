State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MasTec by 409.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after buying an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 595.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.