State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.52 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,237. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $155.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

