State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $274.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

