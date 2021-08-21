State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.