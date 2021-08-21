State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

