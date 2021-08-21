State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

