State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR opened at $86.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

