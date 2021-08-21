State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

