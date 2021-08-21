State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.