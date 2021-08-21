State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 10,400 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $23,949,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

