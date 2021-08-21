State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 17,600 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

