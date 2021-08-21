State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 21,600 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

