State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

