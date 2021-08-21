State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 37,300 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,653 shares of company stock worth $379,937. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

