State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,500 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $220,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

