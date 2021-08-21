State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 55,300 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

